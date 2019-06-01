There are certain writers who could release a bound collection of their most recent grocery lists and I’d run out and buy the book. Elizabeth McCracken is one of those writers.
There are certain writers who could release a book set in a candlepin bowling alley and I’d run out and buy the book. Not only is McCracken one of those writers, she has done just that with “Bowlaway.”
(Though it is hardly germane to the appreciation of “Bowlaway,” I feel that some clarification of candlepin bowling is called for—it is a second cousin to duckpin bowling and features pins shaped like candles instead of the traditional bowling pin shape. Candlepins lend themselves, in the right hands, to sculpting, which becomes slightly more germane to McCracken’s story as it wends through generations.)
Bertha Truitt is discovered in a Salford, Mass., cemetery … alive. No one is sure how she got there and she is loathe to share any of her background story, but she is an eccentric woman (beyond being found alive in a cemetery) and quickly becomes an iconic figure in the little town of Salford. Bertha decides she wants to open a candlepin bowling alley, and when she does, she allows both men and women to bowl, which, in the early 20th century, was scandalous. (Though the right to bowl was not specifically addressed by our founding fathers, the overriding consensus by empowered white men was that it was “sport” and therefore unfit for women.)
Truitt’s six-lane bowling alley becomes the keystone for the characters and stories that McCracken spins in “Bowlaway” and it is in the characters (and, of course, the writing) that the book becomes memorable and one to be treasured. There is sometimes an intrinsic problem in reading McCracken because her writing is so transcendent that the writing’s brilliance can overshadow her storyline. But the characters in “Bowlaway” are so unique and compelling that they complement the writing.
And McCracken has always been able to pull funny from her uniquely mythical tales, such as when the best pinsetter at Truitt’s, Jeptha Arrison, opines on Bertha’s husband.
“Jeptha Arrison said, ‘There’s the smartest man I ever met.’ But Jeptha was so amiably stupid everybody was the smartest man he ever met. It was a worldwide tie.”
Like other forms of bowling, the perfect score in candlepin bowling is 300. No one has ever rolled a 300 in candlepin bowling. There is an allure in the quest for perfection in all things, just as there is an allure in reading a writer at the top of her game. “Bowlaway” may not be perfect, but it is close.