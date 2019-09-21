Stephen King has long been regarded as a master of horror and science fiction, having written myriad tales featuring all kinds of fantastic plots. From killer clowns to mad dogs to demonic vampires, this genius of the written word has captivated readers for decades. In his latest novel, “The Institute,” King recounts a story of adversity, terror and hope that will not disappoint his loyal fans.
“The Institute” begins with the kidnapping of child prodigy Luke Ellis, who’s swept away in the dead of night. His parents are brutally murdered, and he is taken to the formidable Institute.
Luke soon learns that he and other children at this facility have special abilities that the doctors and staff hope to exploit in order to further their macabre schemes. Life in the building’s Front Half, where the children sleep, play and take their meals, is rather calm. They’re allowed to socialize, go outside and even use computers and televisions, albeit with limited access.
However, the facility’s sinister doctors practically torture the children in an effort to strengthen their subjects’ telekinetic or telepathic abilities. This is done in preparation for sending the kids to the Back Half, the darker side of the Institute. Here, Luke comes to realize, is where the Institute’s real work is done. After the doctors have completed their work on kids in the Back Half, they are retired to Gorky Park, where they wander around aimlessly and zombie-like.
As Luke sees his new friends disappear one after the other, he realizes that his turn to be swallowed into the machine is drawing close, forcing him to come up with a desperate plan to escape this evil building and free himself and his companions.
“The Institute” shows how hope and friendship can overcome the dark realities of the world. Evoking many elements of his previous works, children unite their strengths to bring down adults’ malevolent machinations and ominous objectives. The author once again delivers a good-vs.-evil battle that captivates the reader and engages their emotions.
King’s newest story brings to mind a realization from a main character in “IT”—the author’s successful 1986 novel about children facing evils in their small hometown—that it’s the grown-ups who are the real monsters.
