I loved Ayelet Tsabari’s début short story collection, “The Best Place on Earth,” so when I saw a copy of her new memoir, “The Art of Leaving,” available for review, I had to take it. I was not disappointed.
“The Art of Leaving” is a memoir in essays that follows Tsabari, an Israeli of Yemeni descent, from her childhood until the birth of daughter. Beginning with the death of her father when she was still a child, Tsabari’s honest and intimate recollections lead readers through her tumultuous military service, her travels around the world, her love affairs, and after many transient years, her decision to finally put down roots.
Tsabari proves to be a fearless memoirist, presenting readers with a portrait of a person who is, for most of the text, a sometimes brash and impulsive yet also sensitive and loving woman who finds herself unmoored by grief and unable to form lasting attachments to people or places.
This memoir, which is ostensibly about leaving, is actually about many things: grief, privilege, trauma, motherhood and family, just to name a few, and Tsabari is, as always, an atmospheric storyteller. The worlds she creates seem to live to breathe on the page. I was originally attracted to what promised to be a fascinating travel memoir that would tell me about places I would feel very lucky to visit, but what proved to be more compelling was Tsabari’s emotional journey.
Beginning with what constitutes in many ways a rejection of herself and her identity, “The Art of Leaving” chronicles her movement toward acceptance of the loss she suffered and the identity she spurned. It is a story about finding one’s place, about finding a home.
Because this is a memoir of essays, and many of them appeared in different forms in previous publications, this text seems somewhat piecemeal. The narrative arc is not as neat as it could be, and some may find the text somewhat jarring. I, on the other hand, found that the way Tsabari’s memoir seems to defy complacent narrative structure to be true to life, and Tsabari presents us with a work that is chaotic and messy but also compulsively readable and life-affirming.
She reminds us that, in real life, change does not happen all at once, but we are always capable of finding our place in the world, no matter how long we have been lost.