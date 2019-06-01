In the not-distant future, a new world order prevails.
The United States, victimized by trade wars, environmental destruction and broken politics, has divided into a collection of well-off free states and city-states—and impoverished wastelands where makeshift militias roam.
But China and other industrialized nations thrive.
In Oregon, 14-year-old Job Hammon and his cancer-ravaged older brother, Eli, eke out a minimal existence in their stricken village. But when Eli feels death approaching, he shares a secret with Job: Their mother did not die, but departed for China when Job was 4.
So begins “East,” Kirk Kjeldsen’s fourth novel.
With no family and little hope, Job chooses to travel to China to search for his mother and a better life. He takes a train to California, boards a tramp steamer and sets off with hundreds of other travelers on what’s simultaneously a voyage of the damned and a journey of aspiration.
Upon reaching China and having agreed to indentured servitude, he’s assigned to a prison-like shoe factory but escapes and sets out for the city that Eli said was their mother’s destination. But he moves on when told she had left seven years ago.
Months pass as Job shifts from factory to factory, always hoping to be given his pay. Along the way and after he becomes a courier, he reunites by chance with Ynez, a beautiful young Hispanic woman he had encountered aboard the steamer on the way to meet her fiancé. But changed circumstances have damaged her.
Kjeldsen, an assistant professor in the cinema program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of the Arts, lived in China for four years and uses that experience to enrich his story. With spare but muscular prose, a fully realized protagonist and an unblinking eye, he provides a plausible picture of a frightening future.
Dystopian and disturbing, “East” concentrates the mind as well as the heart as it portrays a world in which the balance has shifted. A tale devoid of comfort but bristling with warning, it reaffirms Kjeldsen’s stature as a crackerjack practitioner of the literary thriller.