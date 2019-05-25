There is no denying that books have always enchanted readers, whether by spinning wild and imaginative tales of excitement and adventure, or recounting historical details from a bygone era. Books have been written, published and shared on practically every subject.
In a setting where a bookbinder is more than just someone who manufactures and crafts books, Bridget Collins tells a captivating and passionate story of how books have the power to change lives.
The protagonist, Emmett Farmer, is invited by the local and mysterious bookbinder to become her apprentice. In this world, bookbinding has a mystical aspect: the binders place people’s memories in books, erasing them from the subject’s mind.
The local community is fearful and unnerved by this practice. They detest binders, considering them little more than psychic vampires who steal thoughts for their own nefarious ends.
Seredith, his new mentor, overcomes Emmett’s recalcitrance and explains her noble practice, describing how she helps people to overcome tragic events from their past so they can move on and continue with their lives. Her aim is to help heal people from emotional trauma; she will only bind someone who voluntarily wishes to be bound. Afterward, to protect their faith they placed with her, she takes special care to guard these creations from being read or getting out to the public.
Following a tragic accident, Emmett becomes swept up in a chaotic world where these altruistic guidelines shift and become less clear and defined. He comes across a variety of people who force him to question his own beliefs: binders who are less scrupulous in their dealings and are blinded by greed to people who are crushed by poverty and desperation and sell their memories for a mere coin. Worse, he finds, the people are coerced into forgetting events to satisfy someone else’s machinations.
“The Binding” is a serious page turner, captivating the reader from the very beginning of the novel. Emmett’s tale and transcendence as a character is matched by the vivid world and intricate plot in which his story is recounted.
By the end of the novel, Collins conveys an adventure that reminds the reader never to judge a book by its cover, and that everyone has their own history to tell.
David Arndt is a freelance reviewer in Fredericksburg.