In February 1939, with the dogs of war beginning to howl in anticipation, Charles Mossman makes a terrible mistake.
A Jewish college teacher in New York City, drunk and incensed when pro-Nazi revelers arrive at the bar he frequents, he throws a punch that kills an innocent teenager.
When Charles is released from prison two years later, his estranged wife, Liz, allows him to visit their 6-year-old daughter, Emma, but rebuffs his hopes for reconciliation.
Welcome to Andrew Gross’ latest historical thriller, “The Fifth Column,” which finds Charles trying to repair his life. In the apartment building where Liz and Emma live, he meets the kindly Swiss couple who live across the hall, Wilhelm “Willi” Bauer and his wife, Gertrude “Trudi” Bauer, who have befriended Emma.
But as the weeks pass, he begins to intuit that they’re neither as kindly nor as Swiss as they say—and that they might be German spies or worse.
A chance meeting with expatriate Frenchwoman Noelle Brisson leads to a romance, and she suggests that he take his suspicions to her friend Warren Latimer, who works in the State Department.
What follows is a heart-pounding story of a conspiracy, a monstrous plan, life-or-death questions of trust and the love of a flawed man for his family.
Gross, the author of nine “suburban” thrillers and five novels co-written with James Patterson, changed lanes with 2016’s “The One Man” and 2017’s “The Saboteur”—two historical novels set during World War II, the former in a Nazi concentration camp and the latter in occupied Norway. He remained focused on the past with 2018’s “Button Man,” but instead of war, used it to spotlight organized crime in New York City in the 1930s rather than global war.
“The Fifth Column”—with a fact-grounded plot, nuanced characters and multiple twists that lead to an explosive conclusion—confirms Gross’ prowess at the historical novel. And his return to World War II for subject matter—but this time on the home front—displays his deft hand at examining the conflict from multiple settings and varying viewpoints.
A tale of transgression and redemption told by a storyteller of considerable talent, “The Fifth Column” engages the emotions and monopolizes the mind.
