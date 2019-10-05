Just when you thought there were no more new stories from World War II
left to tell—or true ones, anyway—out comes “The Ventriloquists,” a historical fiction novel based on real events that occurred in 1943 Belgium.
The part of the plot that’s real: most of it. The Front de l’Indépendence, led by a journalist named Marc Aubrion, came up with a plan to hijack one day’s issue of Le Soir, a Belgian newspaper that collaborated with the Nazis. They intercepted the real newspaper and distributed a fake one (Faux Soir) on Nov. 9, 1943, which was entirely devoted to parody and satire of the Nazis. They managed to find funding for paper and ink, a factory to print it, procure lists of all the distribution points of the newspaper, and produce it in 18 days.
The publisher describes the novel as “Ocean’s Eleven” meets “All the Light We Cannot See.” “The Ocean’s Eleven” comparison is clear. The characters all have a sobriquet—Marc Aubrion is the Jester, the female street urchin narrator is the Pyromaniac, etc. Tension is built with chapter titles: “Four Days to Print, Early Morning.”
Author E.R. Ramzipoor has excelled at creating vivid characters, the kind who would be willing to die for a joke. Marc Aubrion, when arrested at one point early in the story, says, “Whatever it is, I didn’t do it. Unless you’re with the papers, in which case I did it really well.”
Other characters, though fictional, have clear voices, as well. There’s Lada Tarcovich, the madam and the Smuggler, and David Spiegelman (the Gastromancer), a Jew whose uncanny ability to write in the voice of anyone he chooses makes him invaluable to the Nazis.
The only characters who don’t seem as vivid are the Nazis, who just don’t come off all that scary. Here is where the book resembles “The Help” more than “All the Light We Cannot See”: Situations are portrayed the way we wish they could have been. There are conversations between the FI and certain Nazis in which FI members toss off witty comments that the Nazis let go, as in “The Help,” where we wish those things could have happened, but know they never could have. However, in “The Ventriloquists,” it’s a small part of the plot that allows the author to bring in extra characters. Copies of Faux Soir still exist, and now its amazing story has been told.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.