The British royal family has always had a certain majesty and grandeur that has surrounded it well into modern times. This classic nobility has created a charismatic effect upon both locals and foreigners, holding the royal family in an almost untouchable state.
The crown carries on its daily traditions and functions, maintaining a constant elegant appearance. Yet, what if there existed a secret—a tragic, hidden affair that if exposed could imperil this sacred institution? In Lucinda Riley’s “The Royal Secret,” the author recounts a fictional tale where such a situation occurs that could potentially topple the British monarchy.
The novel begins with the main character, aspiring journalist Joanna Haslam, being cryptically tipped off to a clandestine event that occurred during the first half of the 20th century. A surviving letter sent from a recently deceased actor during this time starts Joanna on a complex journey to locate additional puzzle pieces in order to discover the sender’s damning secret.
Joanna becomes captivated over determining the identity of the original sender, the letter’s significance and what, exactly, the subsequent clues reveal. As she uncovers layer after layer of mystery, Joanna eventually decodes the hidden threat to the British monarchy, discovering why British authorities are desperately trying to keep the secret buried.
The novel itself is filled with classic elements: a love-struck but hapless suitor, a childhood friend with a mysterious career and a wise mentor who encourages Joanna to pursue her instincts and continue on despite the adversity she faces. Coupled with the story of Zoe Harrison, a blossoming actress falling in love with a prince, Riley’s novel features a melodramatic twist that highlights the hardships imposed by being in a romantic relationship with a person so predominant in the limelight of society and life.
“The Royal Secret” is one of those weekend page-turners, captivating the reader from the beginning to end. A delightful read, uncovering layers of plots and twists, this book captures the imagination with its dramatic cast of characters and events. Most significantly, this books explores the boundaries of relationships between friends and lovers, and what lengths people are willing to go to in order to protect the ones they love.