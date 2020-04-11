In 1952, the body of a young woman wearing a party dress is discovered on a road near Millers Kill in upstate New York, and Police Chief Harry McNeil is unable to identify the victim or determine the cause of death.
History repeats in 1972, and among Police Chief Jack Liddle’s suspects is angry young Vietnam veteran Russell Van Alstyne.
Flip the calendar to 2006, when the same scenario occurs, placing longtime Police Chief Russell Van Alstyne in charge.
So begins “Hid From Our Eyes” (Minotaur, $27.99, 352 pages), the ninth entry in Julia Spencer–Fleming’s series—and the first since 2013—featuring Russ, now married to Episcopal priest Clare Fergusson, and father of their infant son, Ethan.
Further complicating Russ’ life is a proposal to dissolve the Millers Kill Police Department and transfer its duties to the State Police.
What follows is a twisty narrative—laden with clues and red herrings—that grips the reader, engages the heart and absorbs mind.
But it’s not simply Spencer–Fleming’s penetrating vision in plotting nor her acumen in creating new characters and nurturing her recurring ones that lifts this multilayered whodunit into excellence.
It’s also the many ways in which she explores life: among them, the stresses military veterans must absorb, the changes new parents must face, the perils of workplace romance, the forces that threaten sobriety, the questions that surround gender identity, and the claustrophobia that small towns can cultivate.
Worth the long wait and blessed with literary weight, at once tough and tender, “Hid From Our Eyes” radiates with Spencer–Fleming’s brilliance and beneficence.
MASTERFUL ENGLISH GOTHIC
In the English Gothic, place plays as vital a role as do plot and personnel, and Rebecca James masters the form in “The Woman in the Mirror” (Minotaur, $26.99, 368 pages).
In 1947, Alice Miller takes a job at Winterbourne Hall, a remote mansion on the Cornwall coast, to act as governess to 8-year-old twins Edmund and Constance de Grey, the children of widower Capt. Jonathan de Grey, who has been left disfigured and crippled by injuries suffered in World War II. Jonathan is dictatorial and dismissive; the twins, devoted and deceptive.
Fast forward to 2016, when young widow Rachel Wright, an adoptee and the owner of a Manhattan art gallery, receives a letter telling her that her aunt Constance—a woman Robin neither knew nor knew of—has left Winterbourne Hall to her. Driven by her desire to learn about her biological roots, she travels to Cornwall.
Still to come in this dark tale: a strange painting, a locked cellar door, a ghost, a curse and a murder—all rendered in the vivid and dramatic prose readers have come to expect from the genre.
Atmospheric and addictive, “The Woman in the Mirror” offers a cast of memorable characters, a clever and complex storyline that steadily escalates the dread, and a setting equal to the best of those created in renowned English Gothics such as Daphne du Maurier’s classic “Rebecca,” to which James pays tribute.
So don’t be surprised if, long after the final page is turned, you dream you went to Winterbourne again.
TRILOGY’S SUPERB FINALE
In olden days, most murder mysteries focused solely on the whodunit aspect of the genre. But times have changed, and authors of crime fiction increasingly weave social issues into their narratives.
One such writer is Charles Finch, creator of the Victorian-era series featuring upper-class sleuth Charles Lenox. After 10 novels exploring Lenox’s cases in his prime, Finch launched a prequel trilogy spotlighting Lenox’s investigations as a young man, of which “The Last Passenger” (Minotaur, $27.99, 304 pages) is the finale.
When a young man’s body is discovered in an otherwise empty carriage at a London railway station, the lack of identification stymies Scotland Yard. But Lenox’s efforts reveal the victim to be a Eleazer “Eli” Gilman, a U.S. congressman from Massachusetts who has traveled to England with two companions to seek support for the abolition of slavery.
One, Gilman’s secretary, Abram Tiptree, is already dead in a suspicious accident, leaving only the third, freed slave Josiah Hollis, alive. And in attempting to solve the crime, Lenox encounters multiple roadblocks.
Finch excels at the novelist’s art.
He grounds his intelligent plots in period research, continues to develop characters born from his rich imagination and writes elegant prose that never fails to appeal.
That winning trifecta showcases his originality and humanity in this superb series.
