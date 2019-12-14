FICTION
1. The Guardians by John Grisham. (Doubleday)
2 .The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)
3. Criss Cross by James Patterson. (Little, Brown)
4. Strange Planet by Nathan W. Pyle. (Morrow Gift)
5. A Minute to Midnight by David Baldacci. (Grand Central)
6. The Institute by Stephen King. (Scribner)
7. Twisted Twenty-Six by Janet
Evanovich. (Putnam)
8. Blue Moon by Lee Child. (Delacorte)
9. The Rise of Magicks by Nora Roberts. (St. Martin’s)
10. Spy by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte)
11. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett. (Harper)
12. The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates. (One World)
13. The Testaments by Margaret Atwood. (Doubleday/Talese)
14. Olive, Again by Elizabeth Strout. (Random House)
15. The 19th Christmas by Patterson/Paetro. (Little, Brown)
16. Tom Clancy: Code of Honor by Marc Cameron. (Putnam)
17. The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes. (Viking/Dorman)
18. The Night Fire by Michael Connelly. (Little, Brown)
19. The Starless Sea by Erin
Morgenstern. (Doubleday)
20. The Silent Patient by
Alex Michaelides. (Celadon)
NONFICTION
1. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier by Ree Drummond. (Morrow)
2. The Blue Zones Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100 by Dan Buettner.
(National Geographic)
3. Guinness World Records 2020.
4. Me by Elton John. (Holt)
5. Becoming: a Guided Journal for Discovering... by Michelle Obama. (Clarkson Potter)
6. Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers by Brian Kilmeade. (Sentinel)
7. I Really Needed This Today by Hoda Kotb. (Putnam)
8. A Warning by Anonymous. (Twelve)
9. Triggered by Donald Trump Jr.
(Center Street)
10. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell. (Little, Brown)
11. Fancy AF Cocktails by
Madix/Sandoval. (HMH)
12. With All Due Respect by
Nikki R. Haley. (St. Martin’s)
13. The Body by Bill Bryson. (Doubleday)
14. The United States of Trump by Bill O’Reilly. (Holt)
15. Fix It with Food by Symon/Trattner. (Clarkson Potter)
16. The Book of Gutsy Women
by Clinton/Clinton. (Simon & Schuster)
17. Finding Chika by Mitch Albom. (Harper)
18. Home Work by Julie Andrews. (Hachette)
19. Blowout by Rachel Maddow. (Crown)
20. The Way I Heard It by Mike Rowe. (Gallery)
PAPERBACK
1. Silent Night by Danielle Steel. (Dell)
2. The 13-Minute Murder by
James Patterson. (Vision)
3. Bloody Trail of the Mountain Man by William W. Johnstone. (Pinnacle)
4. Running Scared by Lisa Jackson. (Zebra)
5. The House Next Door by
James Patterson. (Grand Central)
6. Winter’s Proposal by Sherryl Woods. (Mira)
7. Christmas with You by Nora Roberts. (Silhouette)
8. Restless Hearts by B.J. Daniels. (HQN)
9. Tom Clancy: Oath of Office by Marc Cameron. (Berkley)
10. Their Perfect Match by Debbie Macomber. (Mira)
11. Big Sky Secrets by Linda Lael Miller. (HQN)
12. You Don’t Own Me by Clark/Burke. (Pocket)
13. Skin Game by Woods/Hall. (Putnam)
14. Where Winter Finds You J.R. Ward Pocket
15. Sea of Greed by Cussler/Brown. (Putnam)
16. Season of Love by Debbie Macomber. (Mira)
17. True Blue K-9 Unit Christmas by Scott/Black. (Love Inspired)
18. Beauchamp Hall by Danielle Steel. (Dell)
19. Wyoming Heart by Diana Palmer. (HQN)
20. Someone Knows by Lisa Scottoline. (Putnam)
—From Publishers Weekly, from week ending Dec. 7
