FICTION
1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)
2. Moral Compass by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte)
3. Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano. (Dial)
4. The Guardians by John Grisham. (Doubleday)
5. Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid. (Putnam)
6. A Minute to Midnight by David Baldacci. (Grand Central)
7. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon)
8. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett. (Harper)
9. Criss Cross by James Patterson. (Little, Brown)
10. Treason by Stuart Woods. (Putnam)
11. Hunter Killer by Brad Taylor. (Morrow)
12. Strange Planet by Nathan W. Pyle. (Morrow Gift)
13. The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes. (Viking/Dorman)
14. The Institute by Stephen King. (Scribner)
15. Blue Moon by Lee Child. (Delacorte)
NONFICTION
1. You Were Born for This by Chani Nicholas. (HarperOne)
2. The Defined Dish by Alex Snodgrass. (HMH)
3. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell. (Little, Brown)
4. The Blue Zones Kitchen by Dan Buettner. (National Geographic)
5. Ultimate Veg by Jamie Oliver. (Flatiron)
6. Tiny Habits by B.J. Fogg. (HMH)
7. Girl, Stop Apologizing by Rachel Hollis. (HarperCollins Leadership)
8. Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering... by Michelle Obama. (Clarkson Potter)
9. Martha Stewart’s Organizing by Martha Stewart. (HMH)
10. How Not to Diet by Michael Greger. (Flatiron)
11. The Self-Care Solution by Jennifer Ashton. (Morrow)
12. Fix It with Food by Michael Symon. (Clarkson Potter)
13. Successful Aging by Daniel J. Levitin. (Dutton)
14. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier by Ree Drummond. (Morrow)
15. Eat to Beat Disease by William W. Li. (Grand Central)
PAPERBACK
1. Long, Tall Texans by Diana Palmer. (Harlequin)
2. Vendetta in Death by J.D. Robb. (St. Martin’s)
3. The Boy by Tami Hoag. (Dutton)
4. Huckleberry Lake by Catherine Anderson. (Berkley)
5. Preacher’s Frenzy by William W. Johnstone. (Pinnacle)
6. The Coming Storm by Nora Roberts. (Silhouette)
7. The First Lady by Patterson/DuBois. (Grand Central)
8. Cut and Run by Fern Michaels. (Zebra)
9. Hired Guns by William W. Johnstone. (Pinnacle)
10. Pieces of Her by Karin Slaughter. (Morrow)
11. Silent Night by Danielle Steel. (Dell)
12. The Best of Us by Robyn Carr. (Mira)
13. The Malta Exchange by Steve Berry. (Minotaur)
14. The Heart of Hill Country by Sherryl Woods. (Mira)
15. Cemetery Road by Greg Iles. (Morrow)
—From Publishers Weekly, for week ending Jan. 11, 2019
