FICTION
1. Blue Moon by Lee Child. (Delacorte)
2. The Guardians by John Grisham. (Doubleday)
3. The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern. (Doubleday)
4. The Night Fire by Michael Connelly. (Little, Brown)
5. The Institute by Stephen King. (Scribner)
6. Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry by Mary Higgins Clark. (Simon & Schuster)
7. Noel Street by Richard Paul Evans. (Gallery)
8. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett. (Harper)
9. The 19th Christmas by Patterson/Paetro. (Little, Brown)
10. The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek by Mclaughlin/Neal. (Crown)
11. Olive, Again by Elizabeth Strout. (Random House)
12. The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes. (Viking/Dorman)
13. The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates. (One World)
14. Final Option by Cussler/Morrison. (Putnam)
15. Star Wars: Resistance Reborn by Rebecca Roanhorse. (Del Rey)
16. The Deserter by DeMille/DeMille. (Simon & Schuster)
17. The Family Upstairs by Lisa Jewell. (Atria)
18. The Testaments by Margaret Atwood. (Doubleday/Talese)
19. Find Me by André Aciman. (FSG)
20. Berserk Deluxe, Vol. 3 by Kentaro Miura. (Dark Horse Manga)
NONFICTION
1. Triggered by Donald Trump Jr. (Center Street)
2. Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers by Brian Kilmeade. (Sentinel)
3. Finding Chika by Mitch Albom. (Harper)
4. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier by Ree Drummond. (Morrow)
5. Acid for the Children by Flea. (Grand Central)
6. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell. (Little, Brown)
7. Me by Elton John. (Holt)
8. Grit & Grace by Tim McGraw. (Harper Wave)
9. The Book of Gutsy Women by Clinton/Clinton. (Simon & Schuster)
10. Blowout by Rachel Maddow. (Crown)
11. The Beautiful Ones by Prince. (Random/Spiegel & Grau)
12. Catch and Kill by Ronan Farrow. (Little, Brown)
13. Guinness World Records 2020 by Guinness World Records.
14. I Really Needed This Today by Hoda Kotb. (Putnam)
15. The Adventurous Eaters Club by Collins/Collins. (HarperOne)
16. The Man Who Solved the Market by Gregory Zuckerman. (Portfolio)
17. The United States of Trump by Bill O’Reilly. (Holt)
18. Mobituaries by Mo Rocca. (Simon & Schuster)
19. League of Legends: Realms of Runeterra. (Voracious)
20. The Way I Heard It by Mike Rowe. (Gallery)
PAPERBACK
1. Leopard’s Wrath by Christine Feehan. (Berkley)
2. The House Next Door by James Patterson. (Grand Central)
3. Wyoming Heart by Diana Palmer. (HQN)
4. You Don’t Own Me by Clark/Burke. (Pocket)
5. Sea of Greed by Cussler/Brown. (Putnam)
6. Someone to Remember by Mary Balogh. (Berkley)
7. Beauchamp Hall by Danielle Steel. (Dell)
8. Never Tell by Lisa Gardner. (Dutton)
9. Doctor Sleep (movie tie-in) by Stephen King. (Pocket)
10. Sworn to Protect by Shirlee McCoy. (Love Inspired)
11. Season of Love by Debbie Macomber. (Mira)
12. A Jensen Family Christmas by William W. Johnstone. (Pinnacle)
13. Dark Sacred Night by Michael Connelly. (Vision)
14. Alaskan Holiday by Debbie Macomber. (Ballantine)
15. Meant to Be Yours by Susan Mallery. (HQN)
16. Tom Clancy: Oath of Office by Marc Cameron. (Berkley)
17. Christmas with You by Nora Roberts. (Silhouette)
18. Target: Alex Cross by James Patterson. (Vision)
19. A Snowy Little Christmas by Fern Michaels et al. (Zebra)
20. Holy Ghost by John Sandford. (Putnam)
—From Publishers Weekly, for weekending Nov. 9, 2019
