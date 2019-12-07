The Rise of Magicks

(From Publishers Weekly, for week

ending Nov. 30)

FICTION

1. The Rise of Magicks by Nora Roberts. (St. Martin’s)

2. Criss Cross by James Patterson. (Little, Brown)

3. The Guardians by John Grisham. (Doubleday)

4. A Minute to Midnight by David Baldacci. (Grand Central)

5. Twisted Twenty-Six by Janet Evanovich. (Putnam)

6. The Institute by Stephen King. (Scribner)

7. Strange Planet by Nathan W. Pyle. (Morrow Gift)

8. Blue Moon by Lee Child. (Delacorte)

9. Spy by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte)

10. The 19th Christmas by Patterson/Paetro. (Little, Brown)

11. Tom Clancy: Code of Honor by Marc Cameron. (Putnam)

12. The Testaments by Margaret Atwood. (Doubleday/Talese)NONFICTION

1. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier by Ree Drummond. (Morrow)

2. Guinness World Records 2020.

(Guinness World Records)

3. Me by Elton John. (Holt)

4. Triggered by Donald Trump Jr.

(Center Street)

5. Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering... by Michelle Obama. (Clarkson Potter)

6. A Warning by Anonymous. (Twelve)

7. Crime in Progress by Glenn Simpson. (Random House)

8. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell. (Little, Brown)

9. Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

10. Finding Chika by Mitch Albom. (Harper)

PAPERBACK

1. Where Winter Finds You by

.R. Ward. (Pocket)

2. The House Next Door by James

Patterson. (Grand Central)

3. Bloody Trail of the Mountain Man

by William W. Johnstone. (Pinnacle)

4. The 13-Minute Murder by

James Patterson. (Vision)

5. Running Scared by Lisa Jackson. (Zebra)

6. Tom Clancy: Oath of Office

by Marc Cameron. (Berkley)

7. You Don’t Own Me by Clark/Burke. (Pocket)

8. Winter’s Proposal by Sherryl Woods. (Mira)

9. Christmas with You by Nora Roberts. (Silhouette)

10. Season of Love by Debbie Macomber. (Mira)11. Wyoming Heart by Diana Palmer. (HQN)

12. Beauchamp Hall by Danielle Steel. (Dell)

