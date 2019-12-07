(From Publishers Weekly, for week
ending Nov. 30)
FICTION
1. The Rise of Magicks by Nora Roberts. (St. Martin’s)
2. Criss Cross by James Patterson. (Little, Brown)
3. The Guardians by John Grisham. (Doubleday)
4. A Minute to Midnight by David Baldacci. (Grand Central)
5. Twisted Twenty-Six by Janet Evanovich. (Putnam)
6. The Institute by Stephen King. (Scribner)
7. Strange Planet by Nathan W. Pyle. (Morrow Gift)
8. Blue Moon by Lee Child. (Delacorte)
9. Spy by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte)
10. The 19th Christmas by Patterson/Paetro. (Little, Brown)
11. Tom Clancy: Code of Honor by Marc Cameron. (Putnam)
12. The Testaments by Margaret Atwood. (Doubleday/Talese)NONFICTION
1. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier by Ree Drummond. (Morrow)
2. Guinness World Records 2020.
(Guinness World Records)
3. Me by Elton John. (Holt)
4. Triggered by Donald Trump Jr.
(Center Street)
5. Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering... by Michelle Obama. (Clarkson Potter)
6. A Warning by Anonymous. (Twelve)
7. Crime in Progress by Glenn Simpson. (Random House)
8. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell. (Little, Brown)
9. Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)
10. Finding Chika by Mitch Albom. (Harper)
PAPERBACK
1. Where Winter Finds You by
.R. Ward. (Pocket)
2. The House Next Door by James
Patterson. (Grand Central)
3. Bloody Trail of the Mountain Man
by William W. Johnstone. (Pinnacle)
4. The 13-Minute Murder by
James Patterson. (Vision)
5. Running Scared by Lisa Jackson. (Zebra)
6. Tom Clancy: Oath of Office
by Marc Cameron. (Berkley)
7. You Don’t Own Me by Clark/Burke. (Pocket)
8. Winter’s Proposal by Sherryl Woods. (Mira)
9. Christmas with You by Nora Roberts. (Silhouette)
10. Season of Love by Debbie Macomber. (Mira)11. Wyoming Heart by Diana Palmer. (HQN)
12. Beauchamp Hall by Danielle Steel. (Dell)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.