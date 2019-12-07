(From Publishers Weekly, for week ending Nov. 23)
FICTION
1. Strange Planet by Nathan W. Pyle. (Morrow Gift)
2. A Minute to Midnight by David Baldacci. (Grand Central)
3. The Guardians by John Grisham. (Doubleday)
4. Twisted Twenty-Six by
Janet Evanovich. (Putnam)
5. Blue Moon by Lee Child. (Delacorte)
6. Tom Clancy: Code of Honor
by Marc Cameron. (Putnam)
7. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett. (Harper)
8. The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates. (One World)
9. The Night Fire by Michael Connelly. (Little, Brown)
10. The Institute by Stephen King. (Scribner)
NONFICTION
1. A Warning by Anonymous. (Twelve)
2. Guinness World Records 2020.
(Guinness World Records)
3. Triggered by Donald Trump Jr. (Center Street)
4. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier by Ree Drummond. (Morrow)
5. Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering by Michelle Obama. (Clarkson Potter)
6. Me by Elton John. (Holt)
7. Eberron. (Wizards of the Coast)
8. Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers by Brian Kilmeade. (Sentinel)
9. Finding Chika by Mitch Albom. (Harper)
10. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell. (Little, Brown)
PAPERBACK
1. The House Next Door by James
Patterson. (Grand Central)
2. You Don’t Own Me by Clark/Burke. (Pocket)
3. Tom Clancy: Oath of Office by
Marc Cameron. (Berkley)
4. All Fired Up by Lori Foster. (HQN)
5. Wyoming Heart by Diana Palmer. (HQ)
6. Leopard’s Wrath by Christine
Feehan. (Berkley)
7. Sea of Greed by Cussler/Brown. (Putnam)
8. Beauchamp Hall by Danielle Steel. (Dell)
9. Christmas With You by Nora
Roberts. (Silhouette)
10. Season of Love by Debbie
Macomber. (Mira)
11. Never Tell by Lisa Gardner. (Dutton)
12. The Wedding Guest by Jonathan Kellerman. (Ballantine)
13. A Snowy Little Christmas by Fern Michaels. (Zebra)
14. Alaskan Holiday by Debbie Macomber. (Ballantine)
15. Doctor Sleep by Stephen King. (Pocket)
16. Dark Sacred Night by Michael Connelly. (Vision)
17. Target: Alex Cross by James Patterson. (Vision)
18. An Amish Christmas Promise by Jo Ann Brown. (Love Inspired)
19. A Jensen Family Christmas by William W. Johnstone. (Pinnacle)
20. Restless Rancher by Jennifer Ryan. (Avon)
