Novelist Brad Parks has written several of his bestselling crime novels at the Hardee’s restaurant in Saluda, less than four miles from Rappahannock Community College’s Glenns campus.
On Jan. 11, Parks will speak at RCC’s 50th anniversary celebration on “The Education of a Writer.”
After speaking at 3 p.m. in the RCC Lecture Hall, he will hold a meet-and-greet and book signing from 3:45–5 p.m. in the RCC library. Copies of his latest novels—“The Last Act,” “Closer Than You Know” and “Say Nothing”—will be available for purchase and signing. Fans may bring their own copies to be signed.
Parks is the only writer to have won the Shamus, Nero and Lefty awards, three of American crime fiction’s most prestigious prizes. A graduate of Dartmouth College, Parks is a former journalist with The Washington Post and The (Newark, N.J.) Star–Ledger.A full-time novelist, he divides his time between the shores of the Rappahannock River and Williamsburg. In both places, his favorite writing haunt is Hardee’s restaurant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.