A full-time novelist, Brad Parks divides his time between the shores of the Rappahannock River and Williamsburg. In both places, his favorite writing haunt is Hardee's restaurant.

 Rappahannock Community College

Novelist Brad Parks has written several of his bestselling crime novels at the Hardee’s restaurant in Saluda, less than four miles from Rappahannock Community College’s Glenns campus.

On Jan. 11, Parks will speak at RCC’s 50th anniversary celebration on “The Education of a Writer.”

After speaking at 3 p.m. in the RCC Lecture Hall, he will hold a meet-and-greet and book signing from 3:45–5 p.m. in the RCC library. Copies of his latest novels—“The Last Act,” “Closer Than You Know” and “Say Nothing”—will be available for purchase and signing. Fans may bring their own copies to be signed.

Parks is the only writer to have won the Shamus, Nero and Lefty awards, three of American crime fiction’s most prestigious prizes. A graduate of Dartmouth College, Parks is a former journalist with The Washington Post and The (Newark, N.J.) Star–Ledger.A full-time novelist, he divides his time between the shores of the Rappahannock River and Williamsburg. In both places, his favorite writing haunt is Hardee’s restaurant.

