Author Jeannette Walls will discuss her best-selling memoir, “The Glass Castle: Demon Hunting and Other Life Lessons” on Dec. 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gari Melchers Pavilion, 224 Washington St., Falmouth.
The presentation, which will focus on the power of the human spirit, courage and ways our weaknesses can be strengths, will kick off the Rappahannock United Way’s Women United campaign.
Tickets are $49 per person and must be purchased in advance. To do so, visit rappahannockunitedway.org/castle.
Women United is a global network of 70,000 women. In the greater Fredericksburg area, Women United works to help ALICE households become hopeful, resilient and financially self-sufficient.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.