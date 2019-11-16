NY Premiere of "The Glass Castle"

Author Jeannette Walls attends the premiere of "The Glass Castle" at the SVA Theatre on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in New York.

 File / Evan Agostini / Invision

Author Jeannette Walls will discuss her best-selling memoir, “The Glass Castle: Demon Hunting and Other Life Lessons” on Dec. 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gari Melchers Pavilion, 224 Washington St., Falmouth.

The presentation, which will focus on the power of the human spirit, courage and ways our weaknesses can be strengths, will kick off the Rappahannock United Way’s Women United campaign.

Tickets are $49 per person and must be purchased in advance. To do so, visit rappahannockunitedway.org/castle.

Women United is a global network of 70,000 women. In the greater Fredericksburg area, Women United works to help ALICE households become hopeful, resilient and financially self-sufficient.

