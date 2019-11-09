Two of Us (copy)

Local author Gerry Kruger will sign copies of her book, “Two of Us: A Father–Daughter Memoir” at Salem Church Branch Library, 2607 Salem Church Road, Spotsylvania, on Monday from 2–4 p.m.

The book is based on conversations with the author’s father about the Great Depression, World War II and how he became a respected union leader.

For more upcoming library events, see librarypoint.org.

