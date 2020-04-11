The editors at crimereads.com have hired Fredericksburg novelist Rick Pullen to write a monthly column about how famous authors battled to get their first novels published.
“Every writer’s story is different,” Pullen said. “Lee Child’s path was easy and fast, but it has a great backstory. Steve Berry was turned down 86 times before becoming a New York Times bestselling author.”
The column, Pullen said, is for those who want to learn more about their favorite authors and for those who aspire to write a novel. His first column on novelist Lee Child appeared March 26. The column is scheduled to run the fourth Thursday of every month on crimereads.com and in its online newsletter.
Other thriller authors Pullen interviewed include Michael Connelly, David Morrell, Tess Gerritsen, Steve Berry, Gayle Lynds, Scott Turow and Randy Wayne White. Each will discuss his or her journey to arriving at that pivotal point in their careers where they finally got published.
