The Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s 2020 Summer Reading program is underway. Although local branches are closed because of the pandemic, there are plenty of e-books and other digital offerings available via the library system’s website at librarypoint.org.
The summer reading program is for all ages, and includes missions and activities, a variety of lists of recommended reads, virtual badges, raffles and drawings. The theme of this year’s program is “Dig Deeper,” and the fun continues until Aug. 31.
To register or find out more about the program, which studies have shown to help reduce summer slide in children, go to librarypoint.org/summer.
