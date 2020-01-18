- Fredericksburg area native Gerry Kruger will sign copies of her book, “Two of Us: A Father–Daughter Memoir” at Chancellor’s Village at 12100 Chancellors Village Lane, Fredericksburg, on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
- Central Rappahannock Regional Library is offering its Winter Reading Challenge for adults through March 31. Those 16 or older can sign up at librarypoint.org/winter. Participants complete online missions to earn digital badges and chances to win movie tickets or books. Participants who log four or more books will receive a CRRL travel mug, while supplies last.
- The Friends of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library will hold a Winter Book Sale from Jan. 31 through Feb. 4 at the Friends of the Library Center and Bookshop, 125 Olde Greenwich Drive, Suite 150, Fredericksburg. Members of the Friends of the Library are invited to shop Jan. 31 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Customers who are members can join at the door, or ahead of time at crrlfriends.org/join-us. All items will be half-price Feb. 1 and Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., all items in the bookshop will be half price, and all items in the warehouse will be $1 per bag.
- Porter Branch Library will get improvements to the children’s area as new bookstore-style wooden shelving is installed. Because of the renovation, Porter’s Children’s Department will be closed Jan. 22 through Feb. 12; and the library will be closed Feb. 3 for installation of the new shelving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.