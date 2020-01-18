  • Fredericksburg area native Gerry Kruger will sign copies of her book, “Two of Us: A Father–Daughter Memoir” at Chancellor’s Village at 12100 Chancellors Village Lane, Fredericksburg, on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
  • Central Rappahannock Regional Library is offering its Winter Reading Challenge for adults through March 31. Those 16 or older can sign up at librarypoint.org/winter. Participants complete online missions to earn digital badges and chances to win movie tickets or books. Participants who log four or more books will receive a CRRL travel mug, while supplies last.
  • The Friends of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library will hold a Winter Book Sale from Jan. 31 through Feb. 4 at the Friends of the Library Center and Bookshop, 125 Olde Greenwich Drive, Suite 150, Fredericksburg. Members of the Friends of the Library are invited to shop Jan. 31 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Customers who are members can join at the door, or ahead of time at crrlfriends.org/join-us. All items will be half-price Feb. 1 and Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., all items in the bookshop will be half price, and all items in the warehouse will be $1 per bag.
  • Porter Branch Library will get improvements to the children’s area as new bookstore-style wooden shelving is installed. Because of the renovation, Porter’s Children’s Department will be closed Jan. 22 through Feb. 12; and the library will be closed Feb. 3 for installation of the new shelving.

