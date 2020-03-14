496612468 (copy)
  • The Virginia Festival of the Book, which was scheduled to take place March 18–22 at several Charlottesville venues, has been canceled.
  • Central Rappahannock Regional Library is offering its Winter Reading Challenge through March 31. Those 16 or older can sign up at librarypoint.org/winter. Participants complete online missions to earn digital badges and chances to win movie tickets or books.
  • On April 22, there will be a “Tea & Book Discussion” from 1–3 p.m. at Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St., Fredericksburg. Michelle Hamilton’s book “Mary Ball Washington: The Mother of George Washington” will be the topic of discussion. Participants will enjoy house tea blends and tea sandwiches and scones. Seating is limited. Tickets for Washington Heritage Museum members are $30; $35 for the general public, and are available at mary-washington-house.square.site. Copies of the book are available for pre-order in the Mary Washington House Museum Store for $9.95.

