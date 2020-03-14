- The Virginia Festival of the Book, which was scheduled to take place March 18–22 at several Charlottesville venues, has been canceled.
- Central Rappahannock Regional Library is offering its Winter Reading Challenge through March 31. Those 16 or older can sign up at librarypoint.org/winter. Participants complete online missions to earn digital badges and chances to win movie tickets or books.
- On April 22, there will be a “Tea & Book Discussion” from 1–3 p.m. at Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St., Fredericksburg. Michelle Hamilton’s book “Mary Ball Washington: The Mother of George Washington” will be the topic of discussion. Participants will enjoy house tea blends and tea sandwiches and scones. Seating is limited. Tickets for Washington Heritage Museum members are $30; $35 for the general public, and are available at mary-washington-house.square.site. Copies of the book are available for pre-order in the Mary Washington House Museum Store for $9.95.
Most Popular
-
Officials trying to determine how Spotsylvania patient contracted coronavirus
-
Spotsylvania resident tests "presumptive positive" for coronavirus
-
Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania schools to close Friday, March 13
-
Elderly man killed by vehicle on River Road in Spotsylvania
-
Those who might have been in contact with Spotsylvania coronavirus patient have been notified
Professional Bookkeeping & Tax Service LLC Over 30+ years Bookkeeping & Tax Return Prep Exp. Call 540-582-9592 pbts.llc@comcast.net
VA Animal Control
No-Obligation Inspections!
VA TREE SOLUTIONS, LLC Tree Trimming, pruning, Spring clean-up Specials & Snow removal Lic & Ins. 540.645.9124
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.