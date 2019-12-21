Book notes

- The Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Adult Winter Reading Challenge
- will begin
- Jan. 1 and run through March 31. Visit librarypoint.org/winter for more information or to sign up.
Elizabeth Spencer Spragins
- will sign copies of her poetry collection, “The Language of Bones,” on Dec. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St.
- Author
- Freelance illustrator
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.