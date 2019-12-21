Book notes
    • will sign copies of her poetry collection, “The Language of Bones,” on Dec. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St.
    Brad Parks, who has written several of his crime novels at the Hardee’s restaurant in Saluda, will speak at Rappahannock Community College’s 50th anniversary celebration on Jan. 11. After his 3 p.m. talk in the RCC Lecture Hall, Parks will meet with fans and sign books 3:45–5 p.m. in the RCC library. Copies of his latest novels “The Last Act,” “Closer Than You Know” and “Say Nothing” will be available for purchase and signing. Fans may bring their own copies to be signed.
    Morgan Colonna, a Richmond resident who grew up in Spotsylvania County, recently launched a crowdfunding campaign to publish her graphic novel, “Toby the Pomermaidian.” The book is a about a disabled Pomeranian who dreams of being a mermaid. “It follows his story of self love and being proud of who he is,” Collonna said. “I wanted to inspire readers to love who they are, and love everything that makes them unique.” The campaign is live until Jan. 18. For more information, visit igg.me/at/TobySeaPup/x/22663918.

