Hiking the Rockies, I would pass notices warning about mountain lions. They can be aggressive, so steer clear, don’t provoke or feed, just eye them and back off. They, too, tend to steer clear of humans, and prowl for game after sundown. I recall one sighting through the forest a dozen yards from my trail. Colorado’s “big cats,” along with panthers, are among the cousins of the puma family: “silent hunters, swift assassins, tenacious fighters.”
Dwindling numbers would qualify them for endangered species safeguards. Hunters and ranchers had their reservations. The issue gained visibility in 1981 after a Florida politician took heat for casually writing in the polar bear for state animal. A follow-up youth vote chose panthers overwhelmingly, though some felt alligators had been slighted.
“Cat Tale” author Craig Pittman, a prize-winning journalist, has been named a “Florida Legend” by the Florida Heritage Book Festival. He aptly subtitles his latest study “The Wild, Weird Battle to Save the Florida Panther.” Readers won’t mind this intriguing but elusive big cat’s being mostly sidelined by a colorful cast of dedicated naturalists.
And, no question, the story of the animals’ survival is a human one. A key player has been Chris Belden. He was the mammal expert for Florida’s wildlife research lab when his game commission boss tapped him for a conference.
“At the time,” he recalled, “I didn’t know anything about Florida panthers and neither did anyone else.”
When his research turned up only seven, an urgent recovery project was born. His priority was to pinpoint the species. He initiated search parties with hunting dogs to circle the prey so a tranquilizer dart could enable the use of collars for tracing.
Parties of several men and a woman spread out with walkie-talkies. They would converge around a tree below a “cinnamon-buff” specimen, “fur flecked with white, the long tail with a crook at the end.”
On one occasion, the dosage put the target to sleep on an upper limb. Someone had to shinny up and lasso the trunk, but as the others were about shake the tree, the panther awoke and headed down only to stall just above the climber. Both jumped or fell, hitting the ground in a heap. The animal “wobbled off” and soon proved “woozy.”
Such operations put me in mind of Ernest Hemingway, who took then-wife Mary to Africa on a big-game hunt so she could get her lion. Which she did, after a fashion. Two distinctive pathways into nature’s abundant but ever-threatened realms.
