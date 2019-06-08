“Russian Court Sentences Danish Jehovah’s Witness,” reads a recent headline. Found guilty of belonging to an “extremist organization,” the member was given a seven-year sentence. Of course, we find this reprehensible, and our sympathies are with the religious group. But while sympathy is a precious human asset, it does not always close an emotional/mental process. Taken out of its political context and pursued in its own terms, it can lead down some untoward lanes.
Thus we come to Amber Scorah’s riveting account subtitled “Exiting a Religion and Finding a Life.” She is a third-generation Jehovah’s Witness. As a youthful idealist, she follows family tradition and embraces their faith. After embarking as an eager missionary, she marries a fellow Witness and fulfils a dream with him by joining her peers in China. I gather the keystone of their proselytizing is to prepare others for an eminent Armageddon, the apocalyptic and eminent end of the world. China’s vast population promises a fertile field of converts.
But it soon transpires that an ingrained receptivity to others impacts her in the course of retrieving them from Satan’s grip. Self-discovery ensues. A catalyst enters through her emails with a young Hollywood script writer. He takes her under his wing and judiciously plants seeds of doubt in her ironclad beliefs. Delving into the nature of cults, she suspends her mission. Her marriage, once grounded on shared dogma, begins to crumble. She faces a shunning from the elders and the faithful.
Then occurs a surprise twist. A meeting is set up with her secular enabler. She’s primed to throw herself in his arms, and does, but he soon pulls back. He grows more distant, and she reads the proverbial handwriting on the wall. The situation recalls George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion,” in which Henry Higgins rescues a street waif and transforms her life through language. But having set Eliza free, he sees her off. Eugene O’Neill’s one-act play does a number on Henrik Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House.” What happens to hausfrau Nora after she slams the door on Torvald? Ah, she turns up on Ibsen’s doorstep. In bathrobe and slippers, he blinks at her query: Here I am, Master Builder. Now what?
Such is Amber’s dilemma as she painfully stumbles forward, reinventing herself, facing new challenges and crises. Without giving too much away, I would just throw out that her outstanding ability as an articulate writer of earned insights augurs a winner in the long run.
Dan Dervin is a freelance reviewer in Fredericksburg.