Anyone who claims middle school is easy has certainly never been to middle school. I happen to have a freshly minted middle schooler in my household who was very excited about the prospect of middle school but still harbored the age-old anxieties of forgetting her locker combination, changing out for gym class, and having no friends at her lunch table. Go back 20, 40, 100 years and you will find those same anxieties. Alexander Hamilton probably worried about not having friends at his lunch table.
For some students, forgetting their locker combination lands at the bottom of middle school hurdles. For those kids, school serves as a refuge while their world crumbles at home. Such is the setting of Amy Sarig King’s “The Year We Fell From Space.”
(We interrupt this review to provide the requisite qualifier on Amy Sarig King. I graduated high school with Amy, she wrote a book about my mother, and I introduced her to the writings of Albert Camus. If she writes a book I don’t like, then I simply won’t review it.)
The summer before middle school starts, Liberty notices changes in her parents’ marriage, but she has bigger problems with school starting and friends not talking to her or holding grudges from elementary school.
Then, her father moves out, and Liberty’s world crumbles. She tries to keep it together for her little sister and her mother. It is a lot to put on Liberty, and her outlet becomes talking to a meteorite that fell from space about the same time her father left. Space and the stars are constants and are predictable, unlike the world we live in.
In book after book, King is able to plumb the minds and anxieties of young adults so effectively I wonder if she ever left middle school which, of course, I can testify to under oath, because we had a Humanities class together. Books may not be able to answer all the questions rattling around the minds of teens and tweens, but they can help with some questions, and King’s are at the forefront of trying to make the world, or outer space, a little less daunting.
“That’s my present constellation. Me, middle school, and divorce. It’s an angry constellation. It’s not even glowing red. It’s on fire.”
The young adult mind can be a scary place, and trying to know that mind is often a fool’s errand. So knowing a little of the mind of my middle schooler, I will not give her “The Year We Fell From Space” just yet. She’ll worry her parents are getting divorced. We’re not!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.