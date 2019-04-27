The Roman Colosseum bathed by the light of a full moon. The ruins of Pompeii, preserving the end of a tragic city annihilated by a fiery volcano. Venice, that enchanting city of canals, unfolding its tranquil splendor in a calm, mirror-esque lagoon. These famous landmarks have captured the hearts of tourists visiting Italy, whether they are seasoned explorers or those going out on their first adventure.
“See You in the Piazza” takes readers off the beaten path to explore new places in Italy. Frances Mayes opens up an Italian world beyond the well-known places and encourages others to dive into the rest of this captivating country.
Arranging the sections of her book geographically, Mayes classifies her adventures in segments starting from the mountainous north to the southern islands. The author not only describes the local areas she and her family go to, but provides details on how the history of each place shaped and molded the development of the location. Whether it is foreign occupation, tragic destruction, or even just the influx of trade and tourism, every territory has some past that still lingers in the present.
Mayes goes into glorious and profound detail about the food she experiences in these unique places, an absolute dream for anyone who adores Italian food. Again, she depicts how history and location has shaped the methods of preparing and cooking food. From savory, fall-off-the-bone beef in the north, to aromatic and succulent seafood in the south, to hearty pastas accompanied by rich sauces served everywhere, Mayes makes the reader salivate just imagining all the delicacies that await in this exotic land. She even provides recipes (with her own suggestions to customize them to be easier to cook at home) to the reader so they can enjoy some of these amazing meals from the comfort of their own kitchen.
I recently finished this book while on a vacation of my own, maybe not to the same sunny locale, but to a delightful little area that brings back wonderful memories. I found myself unable to get enough of this book, devouring page after page, imagining myself in a high-mountain resort, or visiting a fancy restaurant built into a cave overlooking the sea. As I finished the last page and closed the book, I couldn’t help but mutter in a casual but dreamy tone, “Italy, next?”
David Arndt is a freelance reviewer in Fredericksburg.