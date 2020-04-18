With apologies to Paul McCartney and my paraphrasing of the opening lyric to “Let It Be”: “When I find myself in times of trouble, Sherlock Holmes he comes to me, speaking words of wisdom…” These are indeed troubled times, and Sherlock Holmes is almost never far from reach in our household, but I am also willing to try substitutes to pass the time and shelter in place. “The Attempted Murder of Teddy Roosevelt” is not Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, but it is an entertaining diversion.
Comparing any mystery to Sherlock Holmes is unfair—it would be like comparing a book reviewer of humble origins to E.B. White, so let’s not go there. However, author Burt Solomon acknowledges the Holmesian influence throughout this novel as John Hay, the Secretary of State main character and narrator, carries a copy of “The Hound of the Baskervilles” with him on his travels within the novel. (An astute reader might point out that Hay tends to fall asleep while reading this story, but I’ll attribute that to drinking Scotch on a moving train rather than any boredom with Holmes’ tale.)
“The Attempted Murder of Teddy Roosevelt” is a novel based on actual events that occurred in 1902 with the notable exception that the carriage accident involving Roosevelt was not an attempt on his life, as Solomon has constructed. The players and events, however, are much the same. Roosevelt was involved in a deadly carriage accident in Pittsfield, Mass., and the injuries he sustained in the accident crippled him in the near term and may have led to his premature death. His Secretary of State was John Hay, but Hay was never a noted detective. However, Roosevelt’s personality is so persuasive that had Roosevelt wanted Hay, a brilliant man, to become a detective, it is not a quantum leap.
When Roosevelt returns to Washington after the accident he calls for Hay and tells him he does not believe the crash was an “accident.” Roosevelt has no evidence beyond a gut feeling which is enough to send Hay off to Pittsfield, where he quickly discovers that Teddy’s hunch may be true. The game is afoot.
Solomon does excellent work in capturing turn-of-the-century D.C. And perhaps what I enjoyed most was Hay’s self-reflection at story’s end:
“I’ve lived a life beyond the dreams I had as a boy, and in almost precisely the shape I had dreamed of, even if it came late in my years. Here’s another confession: I’ve been extraordinarily happy all of my life, and I’ve even had the luck to know it.”
I’ll take that as my epitaph, please.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.