I have never had the pleasure of meeting British writer Ian McEwan, so I cannot claim to know his mindset, beyond what I’ve read. But I’m going to give a valiant attempt at reconstructing his inspiration behind his novella “The Cockroach.”
Suffice it to say, he is not a fan of Donald Trump. Or, at the very least, was not a fan when Trump was elected in 2016, as he wrote in The Guardian British daily newspaper:
“Charles Darwin could not believe that a kindly God would create a parasitic wasp that injects its eggs into the body of a caterpillar so that the larva may consume the host alive. The ichneumon wasp was a challenge to Darwin’s already diminished faith. We may share his bewilderment as we contemplate the American body politic and what vile thing now squats within it, waiting to be hatched to begin its meal.”
Some may argue that McEwan does not name the squatting vile thing specifically, but fear not, he does in the next paragraph. To McEwan’s mind, Trump is so heinous he is evidence of a godless universe. Then his homeland voted for Brexit and elected Boris Johnson prime minister. You don’t have to be Darwin to see how these two events evolved into “The Cockroach.”
“That morning, Jim Sams, clever but by no means profound, woke from uneasy dreams to find himself transformed into a gigantic creature.”
Liberal arts majors and AP English students better recognize the echoes of Kafka in that opening or you lose all street cred. What McEwan has done to hilarious effect, and one can only imagine he did it in a pique of overwhelming anger pierced with staggering bouts of depression, is reverse Gregor Samsa’s metamorphosis and this time the cockroach wakes as a man. And not just any man, the prime minister of Britain. Jonathan Swift, the father of satire, would raise a glass to McEwan’s effort.
The construct of this novella allows McEwan to take blistering aim at Johnson and Brexit, which are shrouded in different names and terms but not with a whiff of subtlety. Sams recognizes that the tweeter across the pond may be “one of them” and seeks him as a political ally. Sams, who was unfamiliar with tweeting in his previous life as a cockroach, revels in the president’s mastery of the form.
“It was poetry, smoothly combining density of meaning with fleet-footed liberation from detail.”
