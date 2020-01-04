From her first election as prime minister in 1979 to her unceremonious dismissal by her Tory colleagues in 1990, Margaret Thatcher bestrode British politics.
The longest-serving premier of the 20th century, she “restored the British economy, reversed national decline and played a decisive part in winning the Cold War,” British journalist Charles Moore writes in “Margaret Thatcher: Herself Alone,” the third and final volume in his authorized, magisterial biography.
In the first two installments, Moore told Thatcher’s story from her birth in 1925 through the peak of her career. He now examines her descent with rich detail, thoughtful nuance, unapologetic admiration and honest criticism.
After her 1987 re-election, she stressed three domestic objectives: improving education, reviving inner cities and establishing the community charge, a single, flat-rate tax on every adult.
The tax damaged her politically. As Moore writes, “Her opponents—both outside and within her party—had spectacularly failed to stop her. This did not mean, of course, that they would not try again soon.”
The culmination of those efforts in 1990 leads to Moore’s moving account of her ouster, her subsequent retirement, the strokes and dementia that greatly diminished her faculties, and her death in 2013.
Moore conducted interviews with all the major participants and was given full access to Thatcher’s papers. What results is a concluding—and conclusive—volume in which he evokes his subject’s essence. He focuses on her international relationships—particularly with the leaders of the U.S. and western Europe as she promoted British interests—but does not ignore internal British topics as he weaves a bold tapestry.
“If there was one uniting force in everything Mrs. Thatcher did,” he writes, “it was her love for her country. … The woman so often criticized for being ‘uncaring’ cared more than any prime minister before or since about what she thought was her task. She gave everything she could.”
Ideological and imperious, Thatcher was undeniably transformative. Prone to preachiness, she possessed tenacious self-confidence that sometimes proved off-putting. But motivated by principle and animated by resolve, she earned an immense place in British—and world—history.
