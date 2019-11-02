The Jack Reacher books may be the most popular thriller series currently being written. If you are an existing fan, the good news is that this latest volume may be the very best out of some 20 books in the series.
If you are not familiar with the series, the good news is that this book will be a terrific introduction to many future hours of reading,
Jack Reacher is a retired Army M.P. who travels light, picking places to be at random, and invariably finding trouble in the new neighborhood. The plots are original, the characters believable, and the writing flows smoothly from action to action.
As you might imagine, Reacher usually eliminates any problem he finds in his new location, helping victims who have been unable to solve the problem on their own. This book, like the others, describes, step by step, what he has to undertake to bring down the bad guys. Things never run smoothly and how Reacher goes about his crusade makes for exciting reading.
In the present volume, the plot is up to date, because the bad guys are a gang of Ukrainians, along with a second group of Albanian thugs. Don’t worry, without spoiling the plot, by the end everything turns out for the best, particularly when the gangs are fighting Jack Reacher, thinking Reacher is a Russian agent.
There is a relatively unimportant love interest that Child handles with grace. The one fault with this book is the body count. How Reacher overcomes numerical odds of at least 30 to 1 bad guy eliminations, with zero losses on his side, may not be totally realistic. But as you are reading, Reacher’s actions appear to flow logically, so it is only in retrospect that those actions appear to approach the super-normal.
Child’s writing skill is such that no two plots, among the 20 books, are similar. Reacher’s lone way of traveling from location to location is the only common thread holding the series together.
“Blue Moon” can be read with no background on Reacher. This means that readers starting with this book will get as much out of it as I did being familiar with the prior 20 books. I’m envious of those readers, because I don’t have the promise of reading the prior books each on a standalone basis.
Of all the books I have reviewed this year, “Blue Moon” is my No. 1 choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.