Years ago, I spent a phase of young adulthood behind bars—actually during working hours as part of an alcoholic rehab unit in a penitentiary outside Manhattan. The experience would prove a vantage point for noting how inmate populations change over time in society. The staple was once white men in their middle years, laid low by descent into the bottomless bottle. This segment began yielding their cells to younger men who fell afoul the law due to the drug trade. I’ve often wondered about how they began and later managed returning to the streets.
By way of providing some answers, the present work leaps into the present with a much broader and highly professional account. The drug of choice for this segment was crack cocaine. Through the 19th century, cocaine was deemed a medicine available in pharmacies. Gradually, its legal label shrank, and it became increasingly regulated until outlawed. By then, the allure grew beyond its original rationale, and the market shifted from the drug store to the street corner. Its dissemination became a business enterprise. The youthful users turned on-site capitalists and comprised a new generation of addicts. The thriving new crack industry sprang up in New York and soon spread to other urban centers. Violence became the hallmark; police played a major role in cracking down on the growing crack menace.
Farber has a distinguished record of historical pursuits. He lived in New York City at the height of the crack trade and, according to the jacket, later near a “small-time crack distributorship in Philadelphia.” His experience and research open a window onto a world many of us scarcely know.
