At first blush, “Bowie’s Bookshelf”, would not appear to appeal to anyone beyond devotees of the musician David Bowie and perhaps, tangentially, book lovers. Bibliophiles are always interested in seeing what others consider to be worthy of inclusion in their personal Top-100 books of all-time and that is essentially what “Bowie’s Bookshelf” is—David Bowie’s personal top 100 books.
Interesting on its own merits if you are a Bowie fan, this is far more than merely a list of 100 books that Bowie found influential in his own life and music. John O’Connell, the book’s author, fleshes out the list and the books included in the list to tremendous effect and makes this book infinitely readable and valuable beyond the Bowie factor. For every book included, O’Connell provides a summation that goes well beyond a Wikipedia entry and provides interesting tidbits on the work and the author while speculating on how that particular title influenced Bowie and his songs.
(By way of example, George Orwell, before he became GEORGE ORWELL, made his living as a book reviewer and would regularly review over 100 books a year while also writing toss-away novels like “1984” and “Animal Farm.” Reviewer Dan Dervin is the elder statesman of these Books pages and he’s never written 100 book reviews in a year and though he has authored a number of books, none of those titles is considered a literary classic. Slacker.)
Bowie read voraciously and used to carry a book-filled trunk with him on tour and movie sets to read during breaks with the hope of tamping down his voracious appetite for cocaine. Reading fills many of the holes in our lives, but one of the noblest might be suppressing a cocaine addiction. Bowie was way cool as his alter ego Ziggy Stardust, but reading as substitute for cocaine takes the cool to a whole different level. Granted, not being a world-famous musician might erode my ability to use the excuse that I cannot empty the dishwasher because I’m reading and if I pause in my reading it could lead me back to cocaine.
Much like Bowie’s life and music, the collection of 100 titles is eclectic and features many that I was not familiar with but, based upon O’Connell’s summaries, I will add to future reading lists. There are titles that directly influenced Bowie and his music (T.S. Eliot’s “The Wasteland” was used by Lou Reed in his song “Goodnight Ladies” which Bowie produced) along with biographies of musicians who Bowie admired, such as Little Richard.
David Bowie passed away in 2016 and his legacy was cemented in his music, but, thanks to John O’Connell, his love of books is now preserved as well.
