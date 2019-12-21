Put on your cozy socks and curl up with the latest episode in the adventures of Becky Brandon, née Bloomwood, the Christmas Shopaholic. Becky is back in the U.K. and embroiled in her latest predicament, hosting Christmas. Mom and Dad have decided to abandon wool cardigans in favor of smashed avocado and have relocated to trendy Shoreditch, leaving the house to Becky’s dour half-sister, Jess.
Sophie Kinsella is to writing what Lucille Ball was to television—she’s created a slapstick, lovable character whose haplessness makes you laugh out loud, often. In true “Shopaholic” fashion, Becky is off in search of the season’s must-have ornament, decorations, a designer Christmas dress, a vegan turkey for Jess, and mostly importantly for the plot, the perfect present for her husband Luke.
This latter quest leads Becky to the hallowed, exclusively male domain of the men’s club in London, where she is forced to improvise speeches about the nondiscriminatory nature of billiard balls. The men’s club will never be the same.
Meanwhile, relationships have become strained among Becky’s friends and relatives, and in between online shopping, she’s trying to shore up her friend in the dissolution of her marriage, and heal a rift between her mother and mom’s best friend. When an old boyfriend crawls out of the woodwork, Becky begins to reach a breaking point.
Her desire to try to fix everyone’s problems not only help move the plot along, they also create a bit of depth to what would otherwise be a shallow stock character. But what we enjoy best about Becky is probably her overblown imagination, which results in situations where she is testing new aftershave on her husband as he sleeps and worries: “Either you buy an old favorite which requires no effort and is really lame. Or you go out on a limb and choose something new, which he probably hates but has to say he likes. And your whole life you don’t know if he was just being polite, until on his deathbed he suddenly croaks, ‘I always hated Prada L’Homme!’ and conks out.”
Kinsella also aims a little gentle satire at everyone, from Gucci-loving Becky to the espresso martinis of Shoreditch, from the environmentally conscious Jess for whom everything is “problematic” to the 93-year-olds in the men’s club. In so doing, she elevates the humor from madcap to clever, and makes for a thoroughly enjoyable read.
Wendy Migdal is a freelance reviewer in Fredericksburg.
