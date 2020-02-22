I loved Simone St. James’ novel, “The Broken Girls,” so was delighted when I received a copy of her newest release, “The Sun Down Motel.” It did not disappoint.
Carly Kirk’s 20-year-old aunt, Viv Delaney, mysteriously disappeared in 1982. Viv had left home to seek a career in theater in New York City, but hitchhiking-gone-awry left her in Fell, a town in upstate New York. Viv had found work as receptionist at the night desk of the Sun Down Motel.
Now, Carly has lost her mother to cancer. Her mother had mourned her sister without ever getting an answer as to what had happened to her. Carly decides to use a college break to investigate her aunt’s disappearance, so she also heads to Fell, a place that gives her the sense something is just not right. There are too many dead bodies in this small town. Starting her search at the Sun Down, Carly applies for the same job—working the late night shift at the reception desk.
The Sun Down appears to be stuck in the ’80s. Little has changed, including the eerie, haunting atmosphere:
“Come on in, the building seemed to say, with it’s jagged up-and-down lights, its blue and yellow neon cheeriness. Get some sleep. Take it easy until the sun comes up again. And if you see someone sitting at the end of your bed, pay them no mind. That’s just one of my secrets. And I’m not going to tell.”
But the Sun Down is not just eerie, it’s haunted by ghosts with unfinished stories and inhabited by very creepy guests. Lights go off and on, doors open and close and the smell of cigarette smoke mysteriously appears and disappears. All those ghosts help lead Carly to a local policewoman and the local library, where she researches their deaths. But not without putting her own life into danger along the way.
This is a great read, but make sure you have time to keep going, because it’s pretty hard to put down.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.