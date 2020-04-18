Kate Weinberg’s début novel “The Truants” delivers much more than it would appear at first glance. Set at a university in East Anglia, the novel seems like a classic campus coming-of-age tale. Jess Walker, the narrator, is studying English literature and idolizes the maverick professor, Lorna Clay. Lorna enjoys breaking the rules, challenging assumptions of the academic establishment, forging perhaps overly intimate relationships with students—in short, everything a college student majoring in English dreams of in a professor.
Then there’s the roommate, Georgie, who is rich, beautiful, gregarious, fragile, and the opposite of Jess, providing a perfect counterpoint and also Jess’s foray out of the dorm room and into a social life on campus. Georgie leads her to meet Alec, a journalist from South Africa who is studying at the university. Alec is handsome, rebellious, erudite, and politically passionate. He’s perfect for the classic love triangle.
Though the characters sound a bit stock—or maybe we’ve known them ourselves in college?—they’re quite well-drawn. Georgie’s frenetic pursuit of fun and escape from life seems so familiar, and yet you still tense, waiting for her to inevitably crash. Lorna and Alec both live life on some higher frequency than the rest of us mere mortals. You can’t help but feel that young-adult sense of awe in the face of such passion, even while your older self eye-rolls a bit and wonders if their passion is more about being different from everyone else.
Where this novel has more depth than the average coming-of-age story is the inclusion of Agatha Christie into the plot. Lorna teaches a class on Christie that both Jess and Georgie are enrolled in, and as per usual she enjoys thumbing her nose as the establishment by taking Christie far more seriously as a writer and maybe even a feminist.
Christie disappeared for 11 days in 1926. She turned up at a hotel under someone else’s name, with no memory of what had happened. The idea of truancy becomes a theme of the novel. It’s the title of one of Lorna’s books of literary criticism. Weinberg herself stated that she was intrigued by the ways in which people try to duck out of their own lives, as the characters in the novel do. And like Christie novels, the book takes you to remote settings, features mysterious disappearances, and yes, maybe even a murder.
Wendy Migdal is a freelance writer in Fredericksburg.
