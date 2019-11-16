Manhattan in the 1960s offered a cornucopia of innovative cultural forms and creative endeavors.
On Broadway, “West Side Story” was being revived, “Music Man” was finishing its run, and “Gypsy” was opening, followed by “Hair.” Off Broadway, the limelight was shifting from “Threepenny Opera” to “The Fantasticks.”
A series of brilliant foreign films were filling moviehouses—there’s Woody Allen among the audience, making mental notes for his forthcoming projects during such Ingmar Bergman classics as “Seventh Seal” and “Persona.”
Fellini’s “La Dolce Vita,” along with Antonioni’s “Blowup” and “Red Desert” were plumbing social values of identity and commitment.
Galleries and museum exhibits of American Abstract Expressionism, Jackson Pollock, et al, alongside Pop, Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein et al, were challenging our assumptions about the nature of art and the aesthetic experience (in-your-face or tongue-in-cheek?).
Around town, Marshal McLuhan was lecturing on the radical impact of mass media in his “The Medium is the Message.”
Susan Sontag embodied the spirit of this fertile period. She rattled stodgy academic practices in her “Against Interpretation,” while her “Notes on Camp” cleared the way for her own take on an emergent sensibility. In a series of lectures at the Eastside Y, which I caught, her notes on the Impersonal queried our interfaces with the cultural surround. To what are we relating, she wonders, when driving a car? With her peers, standardized assumptions were being swept away, new visions encroaching on the horizon.
Tall and graceful, Sontag performed as an enthusiastic interrogator, blending the studied with the spontaneous. As she later waged a prolonged fight against cancer, she published “Illness as Metaphor.”
Of special interest to me in this comprehensive biography by Benjamin Moser is her role in one-time husband’s highly praised study, “Freud: The Mind of the Moralist,” presumably authored by Philip Rieff. The extent of her contributions has been disputed, but in a copy of the book he sent to her, he inscribes her apologetically as his “co-author.”
In closing, am I suggesting that Susan Sontag thrived in an unprecedented Golden Age of art and cultural innovation which she had also helped inaugurate? Could be.
