If you are ever gifted a Jon Clinch novel, then you know someone in this world thinks you have a fine appreciation for literature. And now Clinch has made said gift-giving easy, with the seasonal offering “Marley.”
Much as he did in “Finn,” Clinch takes a bit player from a classic work of literature (Jacob Marley from “A Christmas Carol”) and gives him a backstory and nuance that Dickens did not deem useful to his narrative. We know very little about Marley from “A Christmas Carol,” beyond the fact that he was Ebenezer Scrooge’s unscrupulous business partner, he died on Christmas Eve, and returns to haunt Scrooge’s dream and bemoan the fact that he cared more for business than for humankind. In “Marley,” Scrooge comes off as the more human and likeable of the business partners, and is even sympathetic in Clinch’s portrayal, which includes young Scrooge falling in love.
Scrooge and Marley meet at boarding school, and it is obvious to both of them that Marley has the charisma and deal-making skills required of a businessman, while Scrooge has a mind made for the calculations and financial end of a partnership. They also recognize that scruples are hurdles to wealth-building and construct a successful business model without any consideration of morality.
Clinch fleshes out both Marley and Scrooge, whose stories are of remote interest simply from their literary standing, but what makes “Marley” exceptional is the prose of Clinch. His descriptions of London are, well, Dickensian.
“Were the magi abroad upon this Christmas Eve, they would never find the holy child—certainly not in London, where the streets are choked with a fog thick enough to render anything from carriage to cathedral invisible at five paces. Strain as they might, Balthasar, Melchior, and Gaspar would seek illumination in vain.”
And when the business partners and their dates (Marley is accompanied by Scrooge’s sister, which becomes an interesting plotline) attend a Christmas ball, Clinch’s similes and metaphors soar along with the orchestra.
“He is not long in finding Berniere himself, master of the ball and founder of the feast, locked in conversation with an individual whose appearance suggests a small but ferocious animal. The fellow is sleekly groomed, his mustache clipped thin as a dueling scar and his jet-black hair greased into submission … to Marley he smells of pomade and money.”
There are many aspects to like in “Marley,” not the least of which is giving Scrooge some emotional heft and a past, but the highest praise of all is that “Marley” is a book that Dickens would have read and enjoyed.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania.
