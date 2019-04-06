I feel compelled to begin this review with a caveat. As a white woman, I must say that I am not sure I am the target audience for a collection of essays titled “Well-Read Black Girl: Finding Our Stories, Discovering Ourselves.” But this collection, which is edited by Glory Edim and illustrated by Alexandra Bowman, contains a multitude of voices, and it deserves to be read.
The essays, which are set beside beautiful orange-toned illustrations of the contributors and lists of work by notable black female writers across many genres, grapple with a single question. That is, “When did you first see yourself in literature?”
The answers are sometimes predictable. Some of the writers in here, for example, discuss Toni Morrison’s legacy. Other answers are less obvious. Writer Bsrat Mezghebe, for instance, instead writes about the influence of Roald Dahl’s memoir, “Boy.” The myriad of answers in this collection shows us that representation comes in many forms, and contrary to what I may have said prior to reading these essays, representation can be found across lines of race and privilege. Yet, this collection overturned my previous assumptions about representation in other ways, as well.
While I had always considered representation to be empowering, I was surprised and a little dismayed to realize that it is sometimes painful if readers are not privileged. By turns heartbreaking and empowering, these essays deal with this question in a way that also raises other questions. About identity and self-hood. About the intersection between blackness and womanhood and sometimes queer identity and the way these aspects of one’s daily existence are integrated.
Despite the obvious differences that set me apart from these women, I found myself relating to each of these writers. If the logistics of our lives do not match, it can be said that we have this in common: We are all readers, convinced of the essential truth that literature matters. Each of the essays reminds us that storytelling makes a difference, and the greater the diversity found here, the better we will be as a society.
While finding yourself in literature may sometimes be painful, it remains necessary and vital. Representation, these writers show us, can both highlight shared histories and inspire a new generation.