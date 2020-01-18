Aurelie de Courcelles, Daisy Villon and Barbara “Babs” Langford are the three protagonists in the novel “All The Ways We Said Goodbye.” Written by a trio of authors, the stories are set in 1914, 1942 and 1964, amid world wars and in the post-war era. Babs is English; the other two are French. The lives of these three women are woven in an intimate tapestry by the talented authors, recounting adventures of love, hope and courage.
As her story begins, Aurelie is depicted as the classic heiress. Living with her wealthy mother at the glamorous Ritz hotel in Paris, she eventually becomes disconcerted by her mother’s sycophantic guests. As World War I rages and fighting comes to her family’s estate, she seeks purpose with an attempt to aid the war effort and her family. Carrying a sacred family relic connected to Joan of Arc, the demoiselle de Courcelles journeys to the family’s country château to support the local populace and weaken the incoming Germans.
Daisy is introduced as a devoted mother and wife. Everything she does is to help her children and her husband, even if he is less than appreciative of her efforts. While World War II unfolds around her, she turns a blind eye toward her husband’s activities working for the Vichy government. He collaborates with the Nazis to secure his promotion and increasing bureaucratic power. Daisy blossoms after taking a few tentative steps to help persecuted individuals, and eventually joins the French resistance.
Finally, Babs finds herself on a different journey than the other two freedom-fighting women. A recent widow, she travels to France to track down information on a woman known as “La Fleur.” Babs is mortified by the fact that her husband, while undercover in France, worked intimately with this mysterious woman—too intimately, as her presence disturbed and stressed their marriage. As La Fleur’s story unfolds, Babs ultimately finds forgiveness.
The elegant Ritz hotel becomes the connecting link between the protagonists, who are each captivated by it in their own way.
Faith, love and friendship triumph over malevolence and darkness in this brilliantly told and utterly captivating novel.
David Arndt is a freelance writer in Fredericksburg.
