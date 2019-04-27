Some novels are just plain good—a piece of cake! Others are good for us, not as castor oil, but for deepening our self-awareness, stretching our imagination, opening up new connections. A few are both. This novel fairly succeeds in balancing the two.
The realistic style is admirable, and the characters are vividly realized while transporting us into old-yet-new territory, as cued by the title.
Like a Greek tragedy, the plot explores the fallout from domestic violence. A family member has slain another and was handed a 30-year sentence. The three young children have meanwhile, in their respective ways, come of age. The central figure, Cole, the eldest then at 17, is now father to a teen son.
Fittingly perhaps for the theme, Cole runs a home refurbishing business in the Pacific Northwest. Traveling back out East on a lumber transaction, he visits his old childhood home on Newgate Road in Connecticut.
The sound of piano as he approaches announces that the current inhabitant is his music-loving father, Phil. Thirty-plus years have passed, but have the traumas of the past been laid to rest? Cole soon discovers that while his father is indeed there, he is far from being all there. He’s severely afflicted with memory loss and prone to erratic behavior, symptomatic of dementia. Cole attempts to enlist him in restoring the neglected house for sale, but the real challenge is to relocate Phil for proper care. The premises and parallels thus laid out, readers are prepared for a host of painful encounters and violent revelations—hard to take in, but good for us to absorb.
