When Sue Grafton died in 2017, her fans were saddened by her passing and disappointed they would never see the final installment in her alphabet series featuring private investigator Kinsey Millhone.
Take heart. Her last story—though not a Millhone piece—can be found in “Deadly Anniversaries,” a collection of 19 yarns that will appeal to crime-fiction devotees of disparate tastes.
The book celebrates the 75th anniversary of the Mystery Writers of America organization, places a red-letter day at the heart of each story, and offers a variety of settings and eras, styles and approaches.
Grafton’s “If You Want Something Done Right …” leads the compilation and focuses on Lucy Burgess, the long-suffering wife of Burt Burgess, an adulterous divorce attorney and tiresome hypochondriac.
When Burt backs out of a trip to India to mark their silver anniversary, Lucy ponders lethal methods to dispatch him. With clever plotting that includes several twists, Grafton spins a salty but satisfying tale.
Other standout selections include:
“Amazing Grace” by Max Allan Collins, an exploration of a long marriage that leads the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Grace and Lem Rushmore to celebrate the couple’s golden wedding anniversary. In a bonus, the author includes a recipe to die for.
“Case Open” by Carolyn Hart, a tribute to the classic whodunit, complete with a gathering of suspects. On the first anniversary of her sister Evelyn Marlow’s death—did she fall, did she jump, or was she pushed?—Peggy Prescott invites the group to attend a commemoration during which the shocking truth is revealed.
“Blue Moon” by William Kent Krueger, a chilling look at the perils of passion and the mendacity of myth that focuses on two lovers—a poor gambler and a woman married to a rich man—who meet on a bridge by moonlight and how their legacy resonates years later with another couple on the same span.
With creativity of concept, devotion to genre diversification and perceptive recruitment of contributors, Muller and Pronzini compile a potpourri of plots certain to delight those who turn to crime for pleasure.
