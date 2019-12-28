There is a risk when a reviewer recommends a medical thriller. The plot line involves doctors and hospitals, and all the things that can go wrong. Virtually every reader has had, or will have, personal involvement with illness, hospitals and physicians. The better the book, the more likely that readers will be scared off by thinking they may experience personally some of the things described in detail.
While reading the book, I sure hoped I wouldn’t get sick! Readers must remember that it is fiction, made up by the author. But in the case of Robin Cook, himself a physician, the book is so well written, and so lifelike, that it is easy to be put off medical care, because everything that can go wrong is made immediate and graphic.
In “Genesis,” Cook deals with medical examiners, pathologists who determine the cause of death in case of accident or murder. As you might imagine, in this thriller we have a murder, followed by more deaths. How the doctors work through what happened and identify the bad guy is the heart of the story, about which I will not disclose anything further.
The story takes place in today’s New York, and it is apparent that Cook did a lot of research about the city’s medical examiner’s office and its protocols. The characters are drawn to life. My father and sister were both pathologists, and it was not hard to relate to the details of their professional practice. The author spends time on political infighting among the medical residents, full-time faculty and the non-medical staff at both the hospital and the Medical Examiner’s office, which also seemingly happens in real life. Some of the story had to be based on Cook’s own experiences.
“Genesis” is an absorbing story, and one which I highly recommend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.