Yiyun Li, who is already the author of several acclaimed works, returns with her newest novel, “Where Reasons End,” a genre-defying exploration of grief.
Told from the perspective of a woman who recently lost her teenaged son, Nikolai, “Where Reasons End” chronicles a series of conversations she imagines having with him after his death.
The novel, which is heavily autobiographical since Li penned this text in the months following her own son’s death by suicide, is a raw expression of grief, but the conversations depicted here were not what I expected to find in a novel that deals with one of the most difficult scenarios life can hand us. Instead, there is also an surprising lack of sentimentality here as mother and son engage in intellectual sparring matches, and both characters are preoccupied with language. There are musings on the etymologies of words, and Li shows us what language can do as our protagonist, a writer by trade, creates a world of words outside of time and space and in which she can still talk to her son. Yet Li also devastatingly shows us the other side of the question, and the protagonist is constantly aware that words cannot restore the physical presence of her son.
I call this a “novel” for lack of a better word, and perhaps it is appropriate that the word for the genre Li writes here has not been invented yet. Unlike typical novels, in which there is some plot and character development over the course of the text, “Where Reasons End” is quite stagnant. While this stagnation seems purposeful on Li’s part and contributes to the themes she explores, readers who are looking for works that emphasize plot should avoid this one. While readers do get a good sense of the relationship between this mother and her son, there are no epiphanies here, and the conversations do require some attention to follow.
It is also (and, again, I think this approach is purposeful) sometimes difficult to tell who is talking, and the voices of mother and son meld together, reminding readers that this world is essentially a fiction of the protagonist’s imagination.
It is obvious that Li has a keen intellect, but this novel also has devastating emotional implications as Li says something very profound about grief.
Ashley Riggleson is a freelance reviewer from Rappahannock County.