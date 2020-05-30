The beautifully crafted novel “The Playground” is a sublime example of contemporary fiction. Set in South London in the current day, the setting does not necessarily conjure up pictures of drama and intrigue. Suburban housewives do not automatically make one think of tales of suspense. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Eve is a happily married mother of three young children, a domestic goddess. Melissa is a successful interior designer married to a charming banker. They have one teenage daughter. Grace is an immigrant from Zimbabwe married to a broke novelist, raising their two children in a miserable high-rise. On the surface, nothing seems terribly thrilling here. The families meet when Eve decides to provide a home tutoring service. It’s then that things get interesting. Things that you couldn’t imagine.
Author Jane Shemilt weaves the tale of these families with a skill that borders on genius. We get to know this cast of characters, their quirks and their secrets. We get to grow fond of well-rounded, but flawed individuals. We learn to despise, to pity and to love. Shemilt draws us in so that we believe we know these people. Then she pulls the rug from under us. Everything we think we know gets turned on its head.
There is laughter, there is a longing to be a part of this seemingly idyllic group of people. Then there is tragedy, which shifts your focus and you never know where the next blow is coming from. Shemilt throws curve balls when you don’t even realize you’re on the pitch!
I haven’t read such a satisfying book in a long while. It’s intelligently written. I’ll be seeking out more of her work (this is Shemilt’s second book). Definitely a writer to watch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.