Self-quarantine making you bored and cranky? Here is the solution, a thriller that is really up to date. Most thrillers have both “good guys” and “bad guys,” and “Mission Critical” is no exception. Except here, the bad guy is really a North Korean scientist who hates America and is developing a deadly virus. Can she be stopped in time?
Since this book is one in a continuing series—Mark Greaney’s “Gray Man” books—it is obvious the good guys will ultimately prevail or that would be the end of the series. But it would spoil the plot to give away anything more.
The reason this is the perfect book for long hours with nothing to do is that on almost every one of the 513 pages, the author writes continuing action. Put another way, at no time will you be tempted to put down the book.
Many years ago, there were serial movies on Saturday mornings. Each episode had the hero getting out of last week’s problem, only to find himself in another problem in the next week. This meant as a kid you had to come back to the movie theater the next week just to keep current on the story.
This book is similar. The author starts out with some four or five threads, each a challenge to follow. Then, gradually, he resolves the issues one by one until the total plot is clear. In the resolution process, you, the reader will have to keep reading just to keep up. Meanwhile, the personalities of the individual protagonists are clearly delineated; you find yourself rooting for the good guys and hoping they can stop the bad guys.
The action is nonstop:
“Court shook away his doubt, his recognition that his next move might be his last, and he began walking again toward the gas station. He glanced at his watch. It was time to steal his fourth vehicle of the day, and the day was still young.”
The characters are vividly drawn, the plot lines are totally realistic, and the author plays fair with the reader.
I am looking forward to Mr. Greaney’s next book in the series, although hopefully we will not have to be in quarantine when we read it.
Alfred M. King is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.