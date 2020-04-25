I am usually skeptical when I read that a book is “darkly comedic,” but Maria Reva’s début short story collection, “Good Citizens Need Not Fear,” is everything the publicist promised and more.
This interconnected series of short stories, four of which were previously published, follows several residents of a single dilapidated apartment building in Ukraine. Set both before and after the fall of the Soviet Union, these sometimes absurd, sometimes heartbreaking stories look at the way our societies influence the type of people we are. Again and again, Reva’s characters come up against an implacable and maddening bureaucracy and must make tough choices to survive. Billed in the press release as a collection written “in the tradition of Eastern European black absurdism,” these stories have a type of humor so dark that readers won’t know if they should be laughing or crying, and yet these stories are also filled with such warmth and tenderness that the darkness surrounding these characters rarely threatens to engulf them. Though there are morally ambiguous characters here, Reva does not villainize any of them, and even the darkest protagonists come alive on the page like stars in the night.
Reva’s choice to connect the stories also means that, often, characters relegated to the sidelines in some stories eventually come to the forefront and are their own protagonists. This tactic adds an additional level of intimacy that most short story collections fail to capture, and it often feels as if the author is sharing a secret.
This collection also explores myriad themes ranging from disability to censorship, but Reva’s true talent lies in her nuanced exploration of family dynamics when Ukraine becomes less repressive after the fall. Her families break and are cobbled together again in new forms, suggesting that family units can both entrap and liberate. And there is real poignancy in this.
As her characters navigate the changing political and social landscape, Reva shows that change, even at its most positive, can be painful, and letting go of the past is as challenging for those we might call “victims” as it is for those we might condemn as perpetrators. What she captures above all, though, are the stories of a people who cannot be broken, and she reminds us that we have a way of persevering through great challenges, only to emerge better than before.
