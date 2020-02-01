Living in a remote Alaskan town, Elisabeth’s life can hardly be described as “ideal.” Tannacross, the town she lives in, is a village of 85 people, accessible only by bush planes. She and her family are considered outsiders, not Athabaskan natives, and the indigenous people treat them warily. The extremely long, bright summer days, when the sun rarely sets, disturb Elisabeth’s sleep, forcing her to stay awake most of the night.
But the monotony of her life comes to an abrupt halt when a stranger arrives in town. Alfred Seidel brings with him information on an event that has plagued Elisabeth since when she was a child. He claims to know what happened to her twin sister when she disappeared 20 years ago.
Elisabeth and her sister, Jacqueline, were close. After their mother passed away, their father treated them like little adults, having them cook, clean, help run his business, run errands in town—all the daily tasks that bore imaginative children.
Elisabeth’s father dubs her “the good twin,” since she always does what she is asked and never complains. Her sister notices, and begins to resent Elisabeth. Although she notices the growing distance between them, Elisabeth nevertheless feels protective of her headstrong sister. When Jacqueline runs away and does not come back, Elisabeth is devastated, feeling responsible for her twin’s disappearance. Obsessed by her crushing guilt, she refuses to believe her twin is dead. Jacqueline haunts her dreams, constantly calling out for Elisabeth to come find her.
Alfred’s appearance turns Elisabeth’s world upside down. She focuses on trying to get precious information from him about Jacqueline. Her plans come to a halt as the man, ever cryptic, makes three requests. As each one is completed, they becomes increasingly more disturbing.
Elisabeth’s obsession slowly isolates her from her loved ones, as she neglects her family and concentrates on Alfred and uncovering the truth about her sister’s fate. Ultimately, she gambles the safety of her family in her reckless pursuit to find out what happened all those years ago.
Raymond Fleischmann’s “How Quickly She Disappears” is a harrowing tale about the lengths people go to in order to find closure and protect the ones they love.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.