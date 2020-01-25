Forgive any perceived English major bias in this review, but when comparing English and mathematics, English errors rarely result in death and destruction. In fact, look no further than World War II and the Battle of the Bulge to see the true artistry and the possibilities of the English language. When American Brigadier Gen. Anthony McAuliffe was faced with a German demand that the U.S. forces surrender at Bastogne, his one-word response of “Nuts!” became lore and a touchstone when the Battle of the Bulge ultimately proved to be a turning point for the Allied forces. Math majors would not make great generals, because they’d still be contemplating the odds of survival at Bastogne.
That is an unfair simplification, but after reading Matt Parker’s “When Math Goes Wrong in the Real World,” a reader appreciates how catastrophic the smallest of math mistakes can be compared to a dangling participle.
For instance, Parker points out that in 2038, a lot of the computers that help to run our daily lives may simply stop working. The reasons are complicated and have to do with the limitations of the coding that was used when computers were brought into being, but suffice it to say, you might not be able to run your dishwasher in 2038 if fixes are not devised in the next 18 years.
Beyond a seemingly inexhaustible ability to find and appreciate math errors, Parker loves statistics and the haphazard way they are often employed by advertisers and the media. He recounts one instance where engaged couple Donna and Alex are flipping through a photo album before their wedding and discover a decades-old photo of Donna at Disney World with Alex in a stroller in the background. The odds of these two strangers being at Disney World and photographed together and then getting married are especially long but not impossible. That is one thing that Parker shares with English practitioners who demand proper punctuation and meaning: Convey your meaning precisely and recognize that impossible and improbable are different. (Parker spent the better part of a day flipping a British coin 10,000 times to see how many times he could get it to land on its edge just to prove that it was not impossible. The coin landed on its edge 14 times.)
“When Math Goes Wrong in the Real World” is a fun read, to the extent that math can be fun. Sure, bridges collapse when engineers fail to consider wind shear, but thanks to Parker, maybe Sesame Street book covers will stop showing stars beyond the dark portion of a crescent moon. Dammit, Elmo, the whole of the moon is still there and you can’t see stars through it!
Sounds like a very interesting book. But lest we let the grammarians off the hook, we must recall the recent case where a missing Oxford comma cost a company a five million dollar settlement!
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/02/09/us/oxford-comma-maine.html
