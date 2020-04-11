Perfect family, perfect manners, perfect friendships: these are the cornerstones of Charleston, S.C., native Patricia Campbell. A traditional Southern mother, she focuses on doing the best for her family, going out of her way to make sure their every burden is eased, even though recently she has become disillusioned and frustrated by their lack of regard for her.
In an effort to alleviate the tedium she lives day in and day out, she joins a local book club of exceptional women, which begins to bring about positive changes in her life.
Patricia’s life becomes enriched by her new friends: devoutly religious Slick, Yankee Maryellen, boisterous Kitty and prim Grace. She begins to find purpose as she pours over monthly selections and analyzes the stories’ meanings. The club’s unusual choice of reading material: true crime and grisly fiction. Together, they explore the lurid world of serial killers and murders, fascinated by this side of human life so alien to their own genteel world. Patricia begins to come out of her shell as the women’s friendship deepens.
Things start to change when James Harris, a mysterious out-of-towner, moves into the neighborhood. Donning the act of impeccable neighbor, Patricia goes out of her way to help the newcomer settle in, even going so far as to help him open utility services and bank accounts. Ever polite, she ignores the inconsistencies in his history as she introduces him to various town members and friends, ultimately inviting him to join the book club. Yet when children in the town start disappearing, Patricia is forced to look deeper into James’s life, testing her newfound detective skills, only recently uncovered because of her choice of novels.
The “Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires” by Grady Hendrix is a must-read for any woman who has ever felt frustrated by lack of consideration from her family, or for anyone who loves classic horror stories set among modern times.
Through her investigative research, Patricia is forced to do what all wives and mothers must do: protect her family and friends while constantly sacrificing something of her own. The tale comes together in a classic battle of good versus evil, where sacrifices are made in an effort to safeguard loved ones.
