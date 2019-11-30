Through the luck of the admissions process, I had at least two novelists as classmates. John Updike may be better known than Louis Begley but, in full disclosure, in 60 years I was never able to finish even one of Updike’s books. Begley, on the other hand, writes truly readable stories even though his day job is as a prominent international lawyer.
“Killer’s Choice” is an old-fashioned Agatha Christie-type story with the emphasis on “Who done it?” and “How do we catch him?” In this book, which is set in today’s world (Donald Trump and the FBI), we have a murder, threats and kidnapping.
And, while this is a part of a series of books featuring the same characters, “Killer’s Choice” can be read on a standalone basis.
Without giving away the plot, the characters are well drawn. The story is set in the upper reaches of New York society, a milieu with which Begley is familiar. Computers, and messages on the protagonist’s computer, are an integral part of the story.
My one criticism is that there are several very graphic scenes of torture and mayhem. But these can be skimmed over if you choose.
“Killer’s Choice” is well plotted, with interesting characters acting in today’s political and economic environment and is good entertainment.
